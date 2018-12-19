James Hall opens new Shell forecourt in Cumbria

A new Shell-branded forecourt and Spar store has been opened in Cumbria by the Spar wholesaler for Northern England, James Hall & Co.

The site at Kirkby Stephen is the 118th company-owned store, of which 37 have forecourts with fuel brands including BP, Texaco and Gulf as well as Shell.

The new forecourt has six double Shell fuel pumps with an air and water facility.

The 3,000sq ft store includes James Hall’s latest food-to-go offering, Clayton Park Deli, which is supplied by James Hall’s company-owned bakery, Clayton Park Bakery, and offers a variety of made-to-order ciabattas, salads, jacket potatoes and wraps.

The store also offers a Cheeky Coffee concession, parking, and a free ATM machine.

The store was launched on Wednesday 5 December by store manager Iain Jefferson and two of James Hall’s great grandsons, Ian Hall and Chris Keogh.

Founded in 1863, James Hall & Co is still a family-run business led by the fourth and fifth generation of the Hall family, serving over 600 stores and employing over 800 staff.

Ian Hall said: “We are delighted to be able to serve Kirkby Stephen’s local community and look forward to welcoming residents to our newest store.”

Spar Kirby Stephen is open from 6am to 11pm.

