The Kay Group chooses BP branding for new to industry site

John Wood · 19 December, 2018
Rockingham Service Station

BP has signed its first new to industry site with The Kay Group at Rockingham Service Station.

The Kay Group will be working with Spar, Greggs, WH Smith and there will be a Costa drive-thru at the new location at junction 28 off the M1, at Mansfield in Derbyshire.

Howard Nunn, BP’s UK sales director, said: “We’re very excited at this opportunity, and believe the new partnership demonstrates that dealers continue to be attracted by the benefits that come from working with BP. We hope this will mark the beginning of a long-standing and important relationship with The Kay Group. ”

Richard Cox from The Kay Group said: “We chose BP for this site as we felt its strong brand would drive volume and footfall to this key location. We’re very happy with the development and hope our customers will be too.”

Rockingham Service Station is the fifth new to industry site opened by The Kay Group since May 2016. The four previous sites were all Texaco branded.

