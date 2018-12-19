Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Essar UK adds 11 MPK sites to its network

John Wood · 19 December, 2018
Maltby Service Station in Rotherham
Maltby Service Station in Rotherham
  (Photo:  )

Eleven more sites have been added to Essar’s UK retail network, following the recent agreement with Top 50 Indie MPK Garages to rebrand and supply an initial tranche of 12 stations, the first of which opened last month.

The addition of the MPK sites brings the total number of outlets in the Essar UK retail network to 67. Further openings are scheduled in January, with the first company-owned site opposite Stanlow refinery planned for launch later in 2019.

The new branded Essar sites are: Astwood Service Station in Redditch; Doncaster Road Service Station in Conisborough; Dordon Service Station in Tamworth; Drayton Service Station in Tamworth; Eastfield Service Station in Sutton-in-Ashfield; Crossroads Service Station in Mansfield; Maltby Service Station in Rotherham; Moulsford Service Station in Cholsey; Tean Service Station in Upper Tean; Walcote Service Station in Lutterworth; and Worcester Service Station, in Henwick Grove, Worcester.

A complex operation ensured the rebranding of all 11 sites to Essar colours occurred over just a 48-hour period. This was supported by three contractors – Astley signs, WCS services.

Essar territory manager Aaron Moore, said: “We are delighted with how the sites have been transformed using the bright and modern Essar branding. The development has been extremely successful, with all parties working well together to ensure the changeovers were delivered on time.”

Julian Norman, property manager at MPK, commented: “The transformation has gone well. We were fully engaged throughout the process and the reaction from staff and customers to the new image has been hugely positive.”

Food Hygiene Training