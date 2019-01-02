Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Cyber security standards for self-driving vehicles published

John Wood · 02 January, 2019
New standards that have been unveiled for self-driving vehicles will help keep the UK at the forefront of advancing transport technology, according to a government minister.

A new cyber security standard has been published by the British Standards Institute.

Working with academics and experts from leading businesses in the car industry including Jaguar Land Rover, Ford and Bentley, as well as the National Cyber Security Centre, and funded by the Department for Transport, the British Standards Institute developed the guidance to set a marker for those developing self-driving car technology.

Jesse Norman, future of mobility minister, said: “As vehicles get smarter, major opportunities for the future of mobility increase. But so too do the challenges posed by data theft and hacking.

“This cyber security standard should help to improve the resilience and readiness of the industry, and help keep the UK at the forefront of advancing transport technology.”

This follows the government’s publication last year which set out key principles of cyber security for automated vehicles, such as the expectation that systems should be designed to be resilient to attacks and respond appropriately when its defences fail.

Food Hygiene Training