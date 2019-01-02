Assailants attack man in toilets of Surrey petrol station

John Wood

Surrey Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in the toilets of the BP garage in Ripley on December 17.

A Surrey Police spokesman said: “We are looking for witnesses after a 22-year-old man was assaulted at a BP petrol station on December 17 shortly after 10am.

“The victim was assaulted in the garage’s toilets on the northbound A3 services at Ripley.

“After the assault moved to the shop floor, brave members of the public stepped in to protect the man from further harm. The assailants left the scene, and damaged his van before driving off in a white Kia.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey Police on 101 quoting crime reference number PR/45180133841.

Information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: