Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Assailants attack man in toilets of Surrey petrol station

John Wood · 02 January, 2019
police officer

Surrey Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in the toilets of the BP garage in Ripley on December 17.

A Surrey Police spokesman said: “We are looking for witnesses after a 22-year-old man was assaulted at a BP petrol station on December 17 shortly after 10am.

“The victim was assaulted in the garage’s toilets on the northbound A3 services at Ripley.

“After the assault moved to the shop floor, brave members of the public stepped in to protect the man from further harm. The assailants left the scene, and damaged his van before driving off in a white Kia.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey Police on 101 quoting crime reference number PR/45180133841.

Information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 1 January 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.73133.28121.67
East Midlands129.93133.49120.15
London130.3863.90132.70121.18
North East129.08133.23119.03
North West130.01135.28120.35
Northern Ireland128.20125.90119.25
Scotland129.33131.43120.35
South East131.02134.09122.00
South West130.1675.90131.86121.27
Wales129.49128.19119.71
West Midlands129.6567.90129.34120.51
Yorkshire & Humber129.28134.32120.44
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

EG Group applies for permission for schem...

Shopkeepers jailed after HMRC investigato...

Essar UK adds 11 MPK sites to its network

James Hall opens new Shell forecourt in C...

Essar UK adds 11 MPK sites to its network

James Hall opens new Shell forecourt in C...

The Kay Group chooses BP branding for new...

Police chief blames forecourt owners for...

Two BP with M&S Simply Food sites open af...

Essar UK adds 11 MPK sites to its network

BP appoints new UK strategic account manager

Police chief blames forecourt owners for...

Poll

See Results

Are Tesco/VW's plans to build the largest EV charger network in supermarket car parks cause for concern for the traditional independent fuel retailer?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training