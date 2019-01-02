Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Assistant threatened and assaulted by robbers in Leeds

John Wood · 02 January, 2019
police tape

West Yorkshire Police detectives are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a petrol station in Leeds.

At about 9.40pm on December 23 three masked men entered the Euro Garages station, in Wetherby Road, Leeds, and threatened the lone member of staff and assaulted him.

He received a number of minor puncture wounds to his arm from a pen.

He was forced to open the safe and the men stole cash and scratchcards. They also took cash from the till and cigarettes from the counter.

They left the scene in a black BMW driven by a fourth man. The vehicle was displaying the cloned registration NJ15 RYB.

Detective inspector Richard Holmes of Leeds District CID said: “This was obviously a very frightening experience for the victim to be confronted by these masked men and threatened and assaulted.

“We are carrying out enquiries to identify the suspects and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the black BMW leaving the scene or since then. We would also like to hear from anyone with any other information that could assist the investigation.

“We are aware that the same premises was robbed in similar circumstances on Wednesday last week but there is nothing at this stage to suggest the same suspects are responsible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180642710 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Food Hygiene Training