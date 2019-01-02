Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
EG Group applies for permission for scheme in Aberdeenshire

John Wood · 02 January, 2019
Euro Garages’ parent company EG Group has applied for planning permission for a petrol filling station (PFS), ancillary retail, drive-thru and parking at the ‘City South’ area of Portlethen, in Aberdeenshire.

In a report supporting the planning application, Colliers International states: EG Group Ltd find that the site is wholly suited to their needs and to their tried-and-tested business model.”

It adds: “EG Group Ltd are attracted to the site for a variety of reasons but importantly it lies visible from and adjacent to a major road network running north to Aberdeen (the A90).”

In addition to acting as a roadside service area, it says it will serve a proposed business park which is being developed on the site.

The application is for a PFS with five pump stations and an additional two pump stations for HGVs. The PFS retail would have 230sq m of trading space and would include two food offers of 80sqm and 50sq m.

There are proposals for two drive-thru units, with 52 parking bays for the drive-thru units and a further 24 bays at the PFS. There would be one air bay and two electric vehicle charging bays.

Colliers International’s report suggest the development could lead to the creation of 80-100 jobs.

