Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

PRA slams proposal for quango to monitor petrol and diesel prices

John Wood · 03 January, 2019
PRA chairman Brian Madderson
PRA chairman Brian Madderson
  (Photo:  )

The PRA has slammed a proposal by a group of MPs for an independent fuel price watchdog – to be called Pumpwatch – to monitor the cost of petrol and diesel.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Fair Fuel suggested petrol stations that charge “fair prices” would be entitled to display a kitemark logo.

The proposal to set up Pumpwatch follows a petition organised by pressure group FairFuel UK. It has collected 14,000 signatures since the week before Christmas.

PRA chairman Brian Madderson described the proposal as “totally impracticable and nonsensical”.

He said: “It is not the first time a ‘Pumpwatch’ supervisory body has been called for by this lobbying organisation and the APPG for Fair Fuel. PRA regards it as unnecessary.

“The proper body to look into unfair pricing of retail fuel would be the Competition and Markets Authority. It has no plans to launch a new inquiry as its previous inquiry found no evidence to support anti-competitive pricing allegations.”

Madderson pointed out the diversity of the forecourt sector, with volumes for independent dealers ranging from 250,000 litres per day down to 250,000 litres per year, explaining: “Thus their financial targets by fuel margin also vary widely although they all have the common objective of financial sustainability.”

He added: “No Government body or quango should be in a position to enforce control of fuel margins across such disparate businesses as this would undermine free market principles

“If a motorist does not like the price at any particular filling station, he or she has plenty of other price options – thanks to the free market which should continue without interference.”

Fuel price campaigners argue that while pump prices have fallen over the last six months, they have not fallen as fast as wholesale costs.

Conservative MP Kirstene Hair, who is chair of the APPG, said: “Drivers need reassurance that they are not paying way over the odds for fuel.

“In rural communities where public transport is poor and unreliable, people need their vehicles to get from A to B. It is essential that they pay the fairest price. That is where a price monitoring system would support them.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 1 January 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.73133.28121.67
East Midlands129.93133.49120.15
London130.3863.90132.70121.18
North East129.08133.23119.03
North West130.01135.28120.35
Northern Ireland128.20125.90119.25
Scotland129.33131.43120.35
South East131.02134.09122.00
South West130.1675.90131.86121.27
Wales129.49128.19119.71
West Midlands129.6567.90129.34120.51
Yorkshire & Humber129.28134.32120.44
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

EG Group applies for permission for schem...

Shopkeepers jailed after HMRC investigato...

Essar UK adds 11 MPK sites to its network

James Hall opens new Shell forecourt in C...

Essar UK adds 11 MPK sites to its network

James Hall opens new Shell forecourt in C...

The Kay Group chooses BP branding for new...

Police chief blames forecourt owners for...

Two BP with M&S Simply Food sites open af...

Essar UK adds 11 MPK sites to its network

BP appoints new UK strategic account manager

Police chief blames forecourt owners for...

Poll

See Results

Are Tesco/VW's plans to build the largest EV charger network in supermarket car parks cause for concern for the traditional independent fuel retailer?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training