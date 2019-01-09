Digger used in unsuccessful attempt to steal ATM

John Wood

A digger was used in an unsuccessful attempt to remove an ATM from a forecourt store in Co Tyrone in the early hours of Sunday January 6.

The digger was then set on fire outside the Spar store in Omagh at around 4am.

Detective sergeant Robinson said: “Thieves used a piece of plant machinery in a bid to remove the built-in cash machine from a shop on Old Mountfield Road at around 4am.

“We believe the piece of machinery was stolen from a building site a short distance away, and was set on fire immediately after the incident.

“I am keen to trace the movements of a dark-coloured Volkswagen Passat which headed towards Cookstown, and I would appeal to anyone who believes they may have seen this vehicle around this time, or prior to when the incident was reported, to call us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around this time and saw any suspicious activity, or anyone who has information about this crime to call detectives in Omagh CID by calling 101, quoting reference 243 of 06/01/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

