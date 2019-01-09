More reasons to attend The Forecourt Show 2019

Everything from crime prevention to creating bigger profits will be covered in the business advice section of The Forecourt Show 2019.

Co-located with the National Convenience Show, the Retailer Hub will host a packed programme of presentations and discussions.

These include ACS at the Retailer Hub, where the Association of Convenience Stores will bring together some of the UK’s leading retailers, who have visited different markets to look at the latest technological developments making their way to the UK as well as some of the big issues likely to affect our market. Make sure you attend to hear about their findings and what they might mean for your business.

Another highlight is Premium Drinks, Premium Profits with The Wine Tipster Neil Phillips and retailer Paul Cheema.

Paul Cheema from Coventry-based Malcolm’s Stores will share how he has made massive profits by putting premium alcohol front and centre in his c-store. Meanwhile, The Wine Tipster Neil Phillips, who has worked for the likes of Pernod Ricard and Tesco, explains how customer-pleasing innovation and engagement can help supercharge your alcohol sales.

Crime prevention will be covered in the Retailer Hub with an expert panel discussing how retailers can better protect their staff and their business against the rising tide of theft and anti-social behaviour.

There will also be presentations on the latest tech including the use of customer-friendly apps. And the hot topic of plastic will be covered off with information about new, more sustainable ways of merchandising, selling and packaging products.

Specifically for forecourt operators, the special Fuels Of The Future showcase at the Retailer Hub will discuss the big challenges and opportunities concerning alternative fuels.

In addition to the Retailer Hub, the Forecourt Show will give exhibitors access to some of the biggest names in the petrol station business including seven oil companies: BP, Greenergy, Gulf, Harvest Energy, Jet, Murco and Shell.

The Forecourt Show is the UK’s biggest trade-only event dedicated to the forecourt and fuel market. It will take place at the NEC from April 8-10.

To register to attend, go to www.forecourtshow.com

