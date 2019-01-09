Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Balraj Tandon made MBE in New Year's Honours

John Wood · 09 January, 2019
Balraj Tandon

Park Garage Group director Balraj Tandon has been made MBE in the New Year’s Honours in recognition of his services to business and the south London community.

The 59-year-old emigrated to the UK as a refugee from Uganda in 1975 with his family and has built up the family businesses to the extent it is now ranked seventh in the Forecourt Trader Top 50 Indies with 49 sites.

Balraj said his parents would have been “absolutely overjoyed” at the news, particularly given the award “came from the Queen”, adding: “We are royalists and we love her so much.”

He began working at his local petrol station with his father and from this single petrol station built Park Garage Group which has an annual turnover of £200m.

The company offers vocational training schemes for all staff and provides assistance in English language lessons. It also offers paid apprenticeship schemes and regularly fundraises for charities.

He is a trustee of the Friends of Baale Mane, which was founded in 2001 to combat child labour for girls in Yeshwanthpur in India.

He is also lead trustee of the Hindu Society Centre in Wandsworth, which promotes the Hindu religion and looks after south London’s Hindu community.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 7 January 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.4554.90130.77121.47
East Midlands129.70131.99120.45
London130.3555.90132.45120.70
North East128.8767.90130.57118.81
North West129.6163.90131.33119.96
Northern Ireland127.5969.90128.15119.23
Scotland130.06132.05120.20
South East130.7263.90132.60121.67
South West129.9669.85130.41120.83
Wales129.12127.33119.40
West Midlands129.3667.90132.78120.28
Yorkshire & Humber129.14131.25119.77
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Supermarkets have given up fuel price com...

PRA slams proposal for quango to monitor...

EG Group applies for permission for schem...

Shopkeepers jailed after HMRC investigato...

Supermarkets have given up fuel price com...

PRA slams proposal for quango to monitor...

EG Group applies for permission for schem...

Shopkeepers jailed after HMRC investigato...

Essar UK adds 11 MPK sites to its network

Two BP with M&S Simply Food sites open af...

BP appoints new UK strategic account manager

Supermarkets have given up fuel price com...

Poll

See Results

Are Tesco/VW's plans to build the largest EV charger network in supermarket car parks cause for concern for the traditional independent fuel retailer?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training