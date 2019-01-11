Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Jaguar Land Rover invests for electric future

John Wood · 11 January, 2019
Jaguar Land Rover cars

Jaguar Land Rover, the UK’s largest vehicle manufacturer, has revealed plans to increase its investment in electric vehicles while shedding around 4,500 people in its global workforce.

It announced that, from later this year, next-generation Electric Drive Units (EDU) will be produced at the company’s Engine Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton. These EDUs will be powered by batteries assembled at a new Jaguar Land Rover Battery Assembly Centre located at Hams Hall, north Warwickshire.

The Battery Assembly Centre will be one of the largest of its kind in the UK, using new production techniques and technologies to manufacture battery packs for future Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles.

Ralf Speth, chief executive officer of Jaguar Land Rover, said: “We are taking decisive action to help deliver long-term growth, in the face of multiple geopolitical and regulatory disruptions as well as technology challenges facing the automotive industry. The Charge and Accelerate programme combines efficiency measures with targeted investment, safeguarding our future and ensuring that we maximise the opportunities created by growing demand for autonomous, connected, electric and shared technologies.”

In the last year, the company has introduced an all-electric Jaguar I-PACE, the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport with PHEV derivatives and, most recently, the new Range Rover Evoque, also with next-generation hybrid technology.

Speth continued: “The next chapter in the story of the Jaguar and Land Rover brands will be the most exciting - and challenging - in our history. Revealing the iconic Defender, investing in cleaner, smarter, more desirable cars and electrifying our facilities to manufacture a future range of British-built electric vehicles will all form part of building a globally competitive and flourishing company.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 7 January 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.4554.90130.77121.47
East Midlands129.70131.99120.45
London130.3555.90132.45120.70
North East128.8767.90130.57118.81
North West129.6163.90131.33119.96
Northern Ireland127.5969.90128.15119.23
Scotland130.06132.05120.20
South East130.7263.90132.60121.67
South West129.9669.85130.41120.83
Wales129.12127.33119.40
West Midlands129.3667.90132.78120.28
Yorkshire & Humber129.14131.25119.77
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Ascona Group buys site in Lancashire for...

Ramsay MacDonald joins Essar Oil UK as he...

Balraj Tandon made MBE in New Year's Honours

Supermarkets have given up fuel price com...

Supermarkets have given up fuel price com...

Ascona Group buys site in Lancashire for...

PRA slams proposal for quango to monitor...

Ramsay MacDonald joins Essar Oil UK as he...

Essar UK adds 11 MPK sites to its network

Two BP with M&S Simply Food sites open af...

Supermarkets have given up fuel price com...

The Kay Group chooses BP branding for new...

Poll

See Results

Are Tesco/VW's plans to build the largest EV charger network in supermarket car parks cause for concern for the traditional independent fuel retailer?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training