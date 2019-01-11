Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Global sales of petrol and diesel cars have peaked say experts

John Wood · 11 January, 2019
electric car charging
Alternatively fuelled cars are set to overtake their rivals
  (Photo:  )

Global sales of petrol and diesel cars peaked in 2018, according to industry experts, and are set to decline as alternatively fuelled vehicles (AVCs) take over.

A report by the Financial Times predicts sales of petrol and diesel cars are set to fall or slow compared to the rate of growth of alternatively fuelled vehicles.

"At the beginning of the year we had a more optimistic perspective for the global market,” said Felipe Munoz, global automotive analyst for Jato Dynamics, told the FT. "This has changed in the last six months.”

“We will probably see the peak of combustion engine car sales in 2018 based on global sales through October, plus estimates for November and December,” added Munoz.

“When you look at 2018 since the summer, new car sales in all of the import markets are going down,” added industry analyst Axel Schmidt. "Selling combustion engine cars to customers – this will not grow in the future.”

Sales of petrol and diesel cars were predicted to grow into 2022 but that looks set to change based on factors in the US, China, and Europe, predict experts.

Stricter emissions restrictions and Brexit are expected to affect sales in Europe, and the ongoing trade war between the US and China is expected to have an impact on sales.

Sales of combustion engines in the UK are still expected to represent the largest market share but the report believes that it has hit its peak and will begin to decline.

Consumers are expected to gravitate towards zero-emission electric and hydrogen cars.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 7 January 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.4554.90130.77121.47
East Midlands129.70131.99120.45
London130.3555.90132.45120.70
North East128.8767.90130.57118.81
North West129.6163.90131.33119.96
Northern Ireland127.5969.90128.15119.23
Scotland130.06132.05120.20
South East130.7263.90132.60121.67
South West129.9669.85130.41120.83
Wales129.12127.33119.40
West Midlands129.3667.90132.78120.28
Yorkshire & Humber129.14131.25119.77
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Ascona Group buys site in Lancashire for...

Ramsay MacDonald joins Essar Oil UK as he...

Balraj Tandon made MBE in New Year's Honours

Supermarkets have given up fuel price com...

Supermarkets have given up fuel price com...

Ascona Group buys site in Lancashire for...

PRA slams proposal for quango to monitor...

Ramsay MacDonald joins Essar Oil UK as he...

Essar UK adds 11 MPK sites to its network

Two BP with M&S Simply Food sites open af...

Supermarkets have given up fuel price com...

The Kay Group chooses BP branding for new...

Poll

See Results

Are Tesco/VW's plans to build the largest EV charger network in supermarket car parks cause for concern for the traditional independent fuel retailer?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training