Shell announces new food-on-the-go venture with Jamie Oliver

Merril Boulton · 15 January, 2019

Shell will launch its new food-on-the-go range - created with chef Jamie Oliver - at the end of this month. More than 80 new products will be available at more than 500 of Shell’s service stations across the UK, from January 31. The aim is to give customers a bigger, better choice.

The new Jamie Oliver deli by Shell range includes classic items - such as sandwiches and wraps - that have been given a Jamie update, alongside a new selection of products including salads, sushi, hot pots and a mealbox just for kids. The goal was to have something for everyone, including revamped indulgent items alongside new, healthier alternatives.

The long-term partnership is announced as a recent IPSOS Mori survey reveals that over half (56%) of UK drivers want healthier choices at forecourts.

Jamie Oliver and Shell have injected more fruit, veg and colour into the range, including 69% more fruit and vegetables across the sandwich range, which the company says will contribute to an estimated 1.2 million additional portions of daily fruit and veg, annually.

István Kapitány, executive vice president Shell Retail, says: “Across the UK we’re seeing a growing trend towards healthier food, but it has to taste good and be convenient. Working with Jamie and his team, this exciting new range has been designed to give our customers the choices they want when they’re on the move.”

Jamie Oliver says: “I’m incredibly excited about this partnership. It requires creativity, imagination and serious determination to change food systems; and working together we will give millions of Shell customers each week the opportunity to enjoy tastier, healthier and more varied food choices.

“Food on the go is going to become a far bigger, more normal part of everyone’s busy, modern lives – so it’s essential we make it more enjoyable through better-quality ingredients and exciting flavours. My pledge is to keep listening to what Shell’s customers want, keep improving standards, and be as useful as I possibly can be for Britain’s busy motorists.”

