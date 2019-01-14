Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Texaco rolls out Supreme '5p off' promotion

Merril Boulton · 14 January, 2019

Texaco has launched a nationwide ‘Save 5p’ on Supreme fuel promotion. 

Customers filling up with Supreme Unleaded or Supreme Diesel will receive 5 x Star Rewards Points per litre, equivalent to a 5p per litre saving, throughout the promotion, runs until February 24. The 'Save 5p' offer is available at all Texaco-branded service stations selling Supreme fuel.

Marketing material has been developed for the campaign that encourages drivers to 'treat your car to Supreme' while reminding them that Supreme fuel contains performance additives that help to keep their car’s engine performing at its best.

Andrew Cox, Valero’s director sales and marketing, said, “Customers tell us that taking care of their car is important to them so we’re giving retailers the chance to grow their Supreme sales and drivers the chance to treat their car to Supreme fuel and save money.

“Our Supreme fuel promotions have always proved popular with retailers and customers alike so it’s great to be starting the New Year with a nationwide ‘Save 5p’ on Supreme fuel offer."

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 14 January 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.4057.70132.08120.74
East Midlands128.74133.01119.88
London129.5055.90132.94120.21
North East127.91131.75118.33
North West128.68136.12119.49
Northern Ireland126.96126.30118.64
Scotland128.89130.80119.71
South East129.8761.90132.47120.93
South West129.14130.43120.42
Wales128.35127.71119.26
West Midlands128.67132.51119.89
Yorkshire & Humber128.21133.99119.24
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Intense competition for growth in forecou...

Forecourt veteran joins in action against...

Former MRH retail chief takes helm at Bes...

Ramsay MacDonald joins Essar Oil UK as he...

Intense competition for growth in forecou...

Ascona Group buys site in Lancashire for...

Supermarkets have given up fuel price com...

Ramsay MacDonald joins Essar Oil UK as he...

Essar UK adds 11 MPK sites to its network

Intense competition for growth in forecou...

Ascona Group buys site in Lancashire for...

Supermarkets have given up fuel price com...

Poll

See Results

Are Tesco/VW's plans to build the largest EV charger network in supermarket car parks cause for concern for the traditional independent fuel retailer?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training