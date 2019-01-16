Spar UK announces interim managing director roles

Spar has announced that Chris Lewis and Jackie Mackenzie will take on new interim MD roles leading the Spar UK team in Harrow.

The move follows the announcement in November that Debbie Robinson was stepping down from the role as managing director to become chief executive of Central England Co-operative.

Chris Lewis has been working with Spar for 19 years and has worked on a number of projects with the main board, including a new purchasing strategy.

Jackie Mackenzie joined Spar in 2016 as CIO where she has been responsible for Spar’s financial accounts, management information, supply chain and technology operations. She has subsequently taken on the responsibility for central HR, legal and governance issues.

Martin Agnew, Spar UK chairman said: “Chris and Jackie have spent a lot of time with the SFD Board over the last 18 months, and their interim roles will enable the continuity and development of our strategy, which has proven successful in driving profitable growth.

“For the meantime, we are working with a search firm to assist us with finding a permanent successor.”

