Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Spar UK announces interim managing director roles

John Wood · 16 January, 2019
Jackie Mackenzie
Interim managing director Jackie Mackenzie
  (Photo:  )

Spar has announced that Chris Lewis and Jackie Mackenzie will take on new interim MD roles leading the Spar UK team in Harrow.

The move follows the announcement in November that Debbie Robinson was stepping down from the role as managing director to become chief executive of Central England Co-operative.

Chris Lewis has been working with Spar for 19 years and has worked on a number of projects with the main board, including a new purchasing strategy.

Jackie Mackenzie joined Spar in 2016 as CIO where she has been responsible for Spar’s financial accounts, management information, supply chain and technology operations. She has subsequently taken on the responsibility for central HR, legal and governance issues.

Martin Agnew, Spar UK chairman said: “Chris and Jackie have spent a lot of time with the SFD Board over the last 18 months, and their interim roles will enable the continuity and development of our strategy, which has proven successful in driving profitable growth.

“For the meantime, we are working with a search firm to assist us with finding a permanent successor.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 14 January 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.4057.70132.08120.74
East Midlands128.74133.01119.88
London129.5055.90132.94120.21
North East127.91131.75118.33
North West128.68136.12119.49
Northern Ireland126.96126.30118.64
Scotland128.89130.80119.71
South East129.8761.90132.47120.93
South West129.14130.43120.42
Wales128.35127.71119.26
West Midlands128.67132.51119.89
Yorkshire & Humber128.21133.99119.24
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Intense competition for growth in forecou...

Forecourt veteran joins in action against...

Former MRH retail chief takes helm at Bes...

Ramsay MacDonald joins Essar Oil UK as he...

Intense competition for growth in forecou...

Ascona Group buys site in Lancashire for...

Supermarkets have given up fuel price com...

Ramsay MacDonald joins Essar Oil UK as he...

Essar UK adds 11 MPK sites to its network

Intense competition for growth in forecou...

Ascona Group buys site in Lancashire for...

Supermarkets have given up fuel price com...

Poll

See Results

Are Tesco/VW's plans to build the largest EV charger network in supermarket car parks cause for concern for the traditional independent fuel retailer?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training