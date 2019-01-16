Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Planners assess two more Euro Garages schemes

John Wood · 16 January, 2019
Euro Garages burst of developing new sites is continuing with another scheme set to be given consent, while it has also applied for permission to demolish and rebuild a site in Staffordshire.

Plans for the new-build scheme, off Park Farm Way in Wellingborough, have been recommended for approval by planning officers at Wellingborough Council, and the planning committee is scheduled to give its verdict in Wednesday January 16.

The plans for the service station comprise a petrol filling station, with a convenience store and food outlet, together with a coffee shop and drive-thru.

According to documentation with Euro Garages’ application, 20 jobs will be created at the petrol station with a further 20 jobs at a coffee shop and drive-thru.

Meanwhile, at Blurton, Stoke-on-Trent, the company has applied for permission to replace the existing filling station with a more modern one, together with a food-to-go bakery and pharmacy.

The new station would have eight pumps, in contrast to the current 10, a cash machine, car wash, electric charging bays and extra parking spaces.

Inside there would a small community pharmacy, a bakery and shop, and the site would continue to trade 24 hours a day.

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 14 January 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.4057.70132.08120.74
East Midlands128.74133.01119.88
London129.5055.90132.94120.21
North East127.91131.75118.33
North West128.68136.12119.49
Northern Ireland126.96126.30118.64
Scotland128.89130.80119.71
South East129.8761.90132.47120.93
South West129.14130.43120.42
Wales128.35127.71119.26
West Midlands128.67132.51119.89
Yorkshire & Humber128.21133.99119.24
Food Hygiene Training