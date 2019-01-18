Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Alfa Power launches EV charger at forecourt on A1

John Wood · 18 January, 2019
Ponton Main Service Station in Lincolnshire

A service station in Lincolnshire has become the latest site to offer an Alfa Power electric vehicle (EV) charger.

The 40kW DC charger, at Ponton Main Service Station, is located on the A1 in Grantham and is available to all EV motorists.

Alfa Power is working to find a solution to increase the capacity to 60kW, and expects this to be resolved in a matter of week.

It is also working on subsequent grid reinforcement to escalate the power significantly in the coming months.

As a special introductory offer, the charger has been set up as free to use, and will continue to be free to until 10pm on Sunday the 20th January.

Alfa Power’s managing director Alex Hinchcliffe commented: “We are delighted to start the next phase of our network development. We spent some time developing sites on the M62 motorway in 2018 connecting major cities in the North such as Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds and Hull spanning East to West.

“This year will see further developments bridging the North and South divide. There are some very exciting projects in the pipeline on this motorway corridor in particular.”

