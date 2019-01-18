Kent service station for sale with £4m price tag

John Wood

A site comprising an Esso-branded petrol station, car showroom and a convenience store has gone on the market with Christie & Co with a £4m price tag.

CB Motors in Rolvenden Road outside Tenterden, in Kent, is being sold by the Eggleshaw family, who have run the site since 1980.

The forecourt consists of four fuel islands with a total of 20 nozzles supplying about 3.2mlpa of unleaded, diesel and super unleaded fuels. The site is subject to a five-year fuel supply agreement with Greenergy, commencing on 2 October 2017, with a break clause after three years.

In addition, the site includes air and water machines, two jet wash bays and “ample” customer parking.

The 0.9-acre site, on the A28, which is a mile outside of Tenterden, also offers a Mace-branded convenience store next to the petrol station, with weekly sales of about £9,000.

There is also a Ford dealership, as well as car repair premises and a separate tyre fitting centre.

Kent Online reports that CB Motors employs about 20 staff, in a mixture of full and part-time positions.

Boss Michael Eggleshaw wanted to reassure customers that it is business as usual and that the garage is being sold as a going concern. The sale has been prompted by the retirement of his father Gerry.

Adjusted net profit for the site for the year ending 30 April 2018 was £434,959.

