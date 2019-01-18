Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Electric and hybrid cars achieve most successful year

John Wood · 18 January, 2019
electric car charging

The Government’s Go Ultra Low campaign has released a report highlighting the record sales figures for electric cars in the UK.

The total number of new 100% electric and plug-in hybrid cars registered last year was 59,911, making it the most successful year for electric cars to date, and up 19% compared with 2017.

Plug-in hybrids accounted for the bulk of the market, with 74% of registrations, but pure electric cars also saw a significant boost in 2018, up 14% on the previous year. This takes the number of 100% electric and plug-in hybrid cars registered in the UK to date to 196,343.

From a regional perspective, the South East saw the highest demand across the nation, with 21,383 pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles registered – a 24% increase on 2017. Other leading regions include the West Midlands (8,601), South West (8,354), East Anglia (5,672), and Yorkshire and the Humber (5,344), making up the top five British regions for electric car uptake this year.

Poppy Welch, Head of Go Ultra Low, said: “In the context of the wider new car market, it is fantastic to see plug-in car registrations continue to go from strength-to-strength. Looking at the year ahead, 2019 is set to be a pivotal one for the electric car market. With even more new models being released, coupled with the introduction of initiatives such as London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone, we’re confident that the next 12 months will be a landmark year for the nation’s switch to electric.”

Jesse Norman, future of mobility minister, said: “Record levels of electric vehicle registrations clearly show how fast the UK is moving towards greener transport. The government has invested almost £1.5bn into our comprehensive Road to Zero Strategy, continuing to pave the way to a zero emission future.”

Food Hygiene Training