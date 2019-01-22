Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Gulf site in Devon sold after strong competition

John Wood · 22 January, 2019
Woodside Garage

A prominent petrol filling station on the North Devon Link Road has been sold after strong competition among potential buyers.

Woodside Garage, located alongside the A361 just outside South Molton, has been sold through Barnstaple-based commercial property agent Charles Darrow.

The Gulf-branded petrol station site comprises a small single-storey general store with adjoining three-bedroom bungalow with 1,000sq ft store shed to the rear. There is also a 1,000sq ft modern purpose-built garage workshop with mezzanine storage area, adjoining office and customer toilets.

Woodside Garage was sold on behalf of Morley and Sue Chapple who took over the running of the business from their parents in 1978. The site has been run by the same family since 1953.

The new owners are experienced petrol retailers and motor traders, but do not wish to be named at this stage.

Charles Darrow director Paul Heather commented: “Woodside Garage is a long-established business and has been very well run by Morley and Sue for over 40 years. With it having been in their family for so long this sale marks the end of an era, but the business will be in safe hands with the new owners.”

Woodside Garage was sold amid strong competition, with a number of offers being received, and was sold off an asking price of £840,000 for the freehold interest.

 





Food Hygiene Training