Sewell on the go renews sponsorship of local team

John Wood · 23 January, 2019
Patrick Sewell and Shaun Lunt at the launch of the deal
Patrick Sewell and former captain Shaun Lunt at the launch of the deal last year
  (Photo:  )

Top 50 Indie Sewell on the go has renewed its sponsorship of the Colin Hutton stand at Hull Kingston Rovers rugby league ground for a further 12 months.

Plans for 2019 include Sewell on the go branding within the North Stand, joining forces for the club’s Community Trust Family Fun Day, teaming up to offer Hull KR membership card holders Sewell on the go loyalty benefits, and a range of other activities throughout the year.

Patrick Sewell, managing director of Sewell on the go, said: “Hull KR has delivered in supporting us and our customers and we have a mutual synergy with the club.

“I’m delighted with the ideas they have put to us so far and how we have been able to team up to deliver them.

“Many of our customers are Rovers fans and many Rovers fans are our customers, so it’s great to have such a positive partnership with Hull KR and involve the community wherever possible.”

Robins’ CEO Mike Smith said: “We’re delighted Sewell on the go has decided to renew its partnership with the club.

“Sewell on the go has been outstanding to work with thus far and we feel that both parties have enjoyed major benefits, both with the club and the fans.

“The business’ support of the club in 2018 was fantastic. We are looking forward to a fruitful 2019, which will no doubt be filled with even greater steps forwards.”

 Printer friendly version

