Parliamentary committee chair slams Government's EV strategy

John Wood

The Governments strategy on encouraging the use of electric vehicles (EVs) has been attacked by the chair of an influential Parliamentary committee.

Rachel Reeves, chair of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee, was reacting to the Government’s response to her committee’s report on developing infrastructure for EVs.

The report urged the Government to be more proactive and to bring forward the ban on sale of new diesel and petrol cars to 2032.

However, in a response published last week, the Government said it was on course to meet its target and no changes were need.

Reeves said: “The Government continues to fail to match its own rhetoric in encouraging people to switch to electric vehicles (EVs). The Government’s response to the BEIS Committee’s report highlights once again the lack of ambition and vagueness of the UK Government’s targets on zero-emissions vehicles.

"If the Government is serious in its commitment to ensuring the UK is a world-leader in electric vehicles, then it needs to give a clear and unambiguous target to help industry and the consumer make the switch to EVs.

“To ensure the UK seizes the opportunities to develop a globally-competitive EV industry, and takes a lead on decarbonising our transport, the Government must come forward with a target of new sales of cars and vans to be truly zero emission by 2032.

“It’s also vitally important that the Government comes forward with detailed policies and actions to help make electric vehicles an attractive option, not least by ensuring that consumers across the UK have access to convenient and reliable charging points for their EVs.”

