Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Parliamentary committee chair slams Government's EV strategy

John Wood · 23 January, 2019
electric car charging

The Governments strategy on encouraging the use of electric vehicles (EVs) has been attacked by the chair of an influential Parliamentary committee.

Rachel Reeves, chair of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee, was reacting to the Government’s response to her committee’s report on developing infrastructure for EVs.

The report urged the Government to be more proactive and to bring forward the ban on sale of new diesel and petrol cars to 2032.

However, in a response published last week, the Government said it was on course to meet its target and no changes were need.

Reeves said: “The Government continues to fail to match its own rhetoric in encouraging people to switch to electric vehicles (EVs). The Government’s response to the BEIS Committee’s report highlights once again the lack of ambition and vagueness of the UK Government’s targets on zero-emissions vehicles.

"If the Government is serious in its commitment to ensuring the UK is a world-leader in electric vehicles, then it needs to give a clear and unambiguous target to help industry and the consumer make the switch to EVs.

“To ensure the UK seizes the opportunities to develop a globally-competitive EV industry, and takes a lead on decarbonising our transport, the Government must come forward with a target of new sales of cars and vans to be truly zero emission by 2032.

“It’s also vitally important that the Government comes forward with detailed policies and actions to help make electric vehicles an attractive option, not least by ensuring that consumers across the UK have access to convenient and reliable charging points for their EVs.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 21 January 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.29132.87120.70
East Midlands128.81135.45119.98
London129.2655.90132.17120.31
North East127.85132.73118.34
North West128.65132.74119.29
Northern Ireland126.92126.23118.66
Scotland128.9071.00132.05119.48
South East129.7466.17134.03120.92
South West129.10130.76120.46
Wales128.4779.90131.69119.30
West Midlands128.6464.90133.05119.71
Yorkshire & Humber128.26134.26119.15
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Positive outlook as demand for forecourts...

Kent service station for sale with £4m pr...

Planners assess two more Euro Garages sch...

Shell announces new food-on-the-go ventur...

Intense competition for growth in forecou...

Shell announces new food-on-the-go ventur...

Positive outlook as demand for forecourts...

Forecourt veteran joins in action against...

Intense competition for growth in forecou...

Ascona Group buys site in Lancashire for...

Shell announces new food-on-the-go ventur...

Ramsay MacDonald joins Essar Oil UK as he...

Poll

See Results

As competition for growth in the forecourt market remains strong, are you positive about your business prospects in 2019?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training