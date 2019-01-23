Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Electric vehicle scoops Car of the Year award

John Wood · 23 January, 2019
Kia e-Niro
Kia e-Niro
  (Photo:  )

The Kia e-Niro has been named the What Car? Car of the Year 2019, becoming the first electric car to win the award.

Kia UK boss Paul Philpott commented: “This marks an important milestone in the awards as we approach the tipping point where every motorist will be seriously considering buying an electric car as their next car.”

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said the e-Niro stood out because “it addresses the key issues of cost and range that have traditionally prevented many motorists from taking the plunge into EV ownership”. He added that it was a “spacious and practical family SUV with few compromises”.

The e-Niro, which claims a 282-mile range, also picked up Electric Car of the Year at the awards.

Kia said: “The e-Niro has been designed to merge crossover-inspired design with long range, zero-emissions driving and enjoyable performance. It achieves this with a next-generation electric powertrain, using new production technologies developed specifically for Kia electric vehicles.”

Food Hygiene Training