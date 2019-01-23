Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

HMRC seizes fuel at four sites in England and Scotland

John Wood · 23 January, 2019
A suspected fuel laundering plant
A suspected fuel laundering plant was dismantled in Northern Ireland
  (Photo:  )

More than 80,000 litres of suspected illicit fuel has been seized from four petrol stations in England and Scotland following a three-day operation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

HMRC officers temporarily closed petrol stations in Leeds, Motherwell, Cowdenbeath and the Hillington area of Glasgow after discovering about 73,000 litres of fuel that was thought to be illegal.

Two vehicles were also seized in Loanhead, Midlothian, along with a further 7,000 litres of suspected illicit fuel. The estimated duty loss of all the seized fuel is about £56,000.

A 30-year-old man from the Crossmaglen area of County Armagh was arrested in Leeds and taken to Scotland for interview. He has been released pending further investigation.

The seizures and arrest follow a suspected fuel laundering plant in Northern Ireland being dismantled by HMRC officers. The plant was thought to have the potential to produce more than 10 million litres of illicit fuel every year. Two men were arrested, questioned, and then released on bail while investigations continue.

Joe Hendry, assistant director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “Fuel laundering is unregulated and dangerous. Illicit fuel is sold at reduced prices and motorists may think they are getting a good deal because it is cheaper.

“I would caution them to think again as the true cost is far from a bargain.”

HMRC has declined to identify the four sites where fuel was seized.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 21 January 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.29132.87120.70
East Midlands128.81135.45119.98
London129.2655.90132.17120.31
North East127.85132.73118.34
North West128.65132.74119.29
Northern Ireland126.92126.23118.66
Scotland128.9071.00132.05119.48
South East129.7466.17134.03120.92
South West129.10130.76120.46
Wales128.4779.90131.69119.30
West Midlands128.6464.90133.05119.71
Yorkshire & Humber128.26134.26119.15
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Positive outlook as demand for forecourts...

Kent service station for sale with £4m pr...

Planners assess two more Euro Garages sch...

Shell announces new food-on-the-go ventur...

Intense competition for growth in forecou...

Shell announces new food-on-the-go ventur...

Positive outlook as demand for forecourts...

Forecourt veteran joins in action against...

Intense competition for growth in forecou...

Ascona Group buys site in Lancashire for...

Shell announces new food-on-the-go ventur...

Ramsay MacDonald joins Essar Oil UK as he...

Poll

See Results

As competition for growth in the forecourt market remains strong, are you positive about your business prospects in 2019?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training