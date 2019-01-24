MFG rebrands 110 Spar stores as Londis or Budgens

John Wood

The UKs biggest independent forecourt operator, Motor Fuel Group (MFG) is rebranding 110 of its shops from Spar to the Londis or Budgens brands, as part of an extension of its shop supply agreement with Booker Retail Partners (BRP).

MFG signed its first agreement with BRP in May 2016 and this new contract will include the MRH network that MFG acquired at the end of 2018.

BRP will be supplying the entire 925-strong, network and MRH’s Spar shops will be the first to be rebranded.

MFG’s retail director Paul Dennis said: “After nearly three years of successful Booker shop supply, we are delighted to be continuing our relationship to cover our enlarged network. We believe Booker’s promotional programme and Spend & Save rewards have already added significant benefits to over 800 of our forecourt retailers.

“In addition to rebranding the Spar stores, it is our intention to also replace the Hursts brand. We are confident that moving to Londis and Budgens will help drive additional footfall through our stores and enhance the customer shopping experience.”

Steve Fox, managing director, Booker Group - Retail, said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with MFG. It is a privilege to serve them and this extension to our existing agreement is a fantastic opportunity for Booker Retail Partners to build on our already successful partnership.”

