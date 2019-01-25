Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

JTI removes gantry from shop after illicit tobacco find

John Wood · 25 January, 2019
a cigarette

JTI has removed its tobacco gantry from Bunty’s in Weldbank Lane, Chorley, following the discovery of illegal tobacco at the store last year.

The gantry removal, JTI’s 35th since 2014, comes as part of the manufacturer’s continued efforts to combat the illicit trade via its Don’t Be Complicit in Illicit campaign.

In July 2018, the store lost its licence to sell alcohol due the seizure of 78 illegal tobacco products, but the owner, Ramesh Karsan Varsini, appealed the decision. In December his appeal was rejected at a hearing at Chorley Magistrates Court.

Charlie Cunningham-Reid, UK head of corporate affairs, commented: “Once again JTI has demonstrated its commitment to take action against retailers found to be selling illegal tobacco. Our action, supporting those of law enforcement agencies, serves as a warning to any retailer tempted to sell illegal tobacco products.”

Cunningham-Reid added: “JTI calls on other category partners in the distribution chain to join us by withdrawing their support from any retailer who sells illegal tobacco.”

He said retailers should protect their business by passing on any information on those selling illegal tobacco to the HMRC Fraud Hotline on 0800 788887, Trading Standards on 03454 040506, the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or go to JTI’s Don’t Be Complicit in Illicit website at www.jtiadvance.co.uk/dontbecomplicit

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 21 January 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.29132.87120.70
East Midlands128.81135.45119.98
London129.2655.90132.17120.31
North East127.85132.73118.34
North West128.65132.74119.29
Northern Ireland126.92126.23118.66
Scotland128.9071.00132.05119.48
South East129.7466.17134.03120.92
South West129.10130.76120.46
Wales128.4779.90131.69119.30
West Midlands128.6464.90133.05119.71
Yorkshire & Humber128.26134.26119.15
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

HMRC seizes fuel at four sites in England...

Gulf site in Devon sold after strong comp...

Positive outlook as demand for forecourts...

Kent service station for sale with £4m pr...

HMRC seizes fuel at four sites in England...

Shell announces new food-on-the-go ventur...

Positive outlook as demand for forecourts...

Gulf site in Devon sold after strong comp...

Intense competition for growth in forecou...

HMRC seizes fuel at four sites in England...

Ascona Group buys site in Lancashire for...

Shell announces new food-on-the-go ventur...

Poll

See Results

As competition for growth in the forecourt market remains strong, are you positive about your business prospects in 2019?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training