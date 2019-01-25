Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Certas Energy opens bunker refuelling site in Holyhead

John Wood · 25 January, 2019
Certas Energy Holyhead bunker site

Certas Energy has opened a new bunker refuelling site in Holyhead, North Wales.

It unveiled plans for the development, which is the only dedicated HGV-refuelling facility on the island of Anglesey, in July.

The site features a high-speed refuelling system, which dispenses fuel at up to 120 litres per minute, and allows up to four HGVs to refuel simultaneously

The refuelling bunker is located alongside the existing Roadking truck stop, which opened in May 2015.

The official opening of the facility will be marked by a launch event and ribbon-cutting ceremony, which will take place on 31 January.

Andrew Goodwin, national bunker manager for Certas Energy, said: “We’re delighted the site is now open, and we’re looking forward to meeting customers at the launch event at the end of January. The Holyhead site has been designed to meet the needs of the 400,000 lorries and trailers that pass through the port each year. The location of the refuelling bunker ensures that hauliers will no longer need to plan a detour to refuel before making their onward journeys.

“Holyhead is the second development in our continued partnership with Roadking. We anticipate the same level of success we enjoyed with our first collaboration, the Hollies Truckstop at Cannock.”

Nicholas Whatmore, Director for Roadking said “We believe that this new site will provide a one-stop destination for the haulage community. A refuelling facility complements the existing services available at the existing truckstop. The Holyhead Port is the second-largest roll-on-roll-off (RORO) port in the UK so it’s vital that a nearby service station is able to provide top-quality facilities for drivers and hauliers.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 21 January 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.29132.87120.70
East Midlands128.81135.45119.98
London129.2655.90132.17120.31
North East127.85132.73118.34
North West128.65132.74119.29
Northern Ireland126.92126.23118.66
Scotland128.9071.00132.05119.48
South East129.7466.17134.03120.92
South West129.10130.76120.46
Wales128.4779.90131.69119.30
West Midlands128.6464.90133.05119.71
Yorkshire & Humber128.26134.26119.15
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

HMRC seizes fuel at four sites in England...

Gulf site in Devon sold after strong comp...

Positive outlook as demand for forecourts...

Kent service station for sale with £4m pr...

HMRC seizes fuel at four sites in England...

Shell announces new food-on-the-go ventur...

Positive outlook as demand for forecourts...

Gulf site in Devon sold after strong comp...

Intense competition for growth in forecou...

HMRC seizes fuel at four sites in England...

Ascona Group buys site in Lancashire for...

Shell announces new food-on-the-go ventur...

Poll

See Results

As competition for growth in the forecourt market remains strong, are you positive about your business prospects in 2019?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training