Certas Energy opens bunker refuelling site in Holyhead

John Wood

Certas Energy has opened a new bunker refuelling site in Holyhead, North Wales.

It unveiled plans for the development, which is the only dedicated HGV-refuelling facility on the island of Anglesey, in July.

The site features a high-speed refuelling system, which dispenses fuel at up to 120 litres per minute, and allows up to four HGVs to refuel simultaneously

The refuelling bunker is located alongside the existing Roadking truck stop, which opened in May 2015.

The official opening of the facility will be marked by a launch event and ribbon-cutting ceremony, which will take place on 31 January.

Andrew Goodwin, national bunker manager for Certas Energy, said: “We’re delighted the site is now open, and we’re looking forward to meeting customers at the launch event at the end of January. The Holyhead site has been designed to meet the needs of the 400,000 lorries and trailers that pass through the port each year. The location of the refuelling bunker ensures that hauliers will no longer need to plan a detour to refuel before making their onward journeys.

“Holyhead is the second development in our continued partnership with Roadking. We anticipate the same level of success we enjoyed with our first collaboration, the Hollies Truckstop at Cannock.”

Nicholas Whatmore, Director for Roadking said “We believe that this new site will provide a one-stop destination for the haulage community. A refuelling facility complements the existing services available at the existing truckstop. The Holyhead Port is the second-largest roll-on-roll-off (RORO) port in the UK so it’s vital that a nearby service station is able to provide top-quality facilities for drivers and hauliers.”

