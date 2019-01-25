First Morrisons Daily opens at Essar-branded MPK site

John Wood

Essar has confirmed the first opening of a Morrisons Daily at one of its branded retail outlets at Moulsford in Oxfordshire, with several more planned to follow.

The station is one of 12 MPK sites recently unveiled under the Essar marque, following an agreement reached in November.

Essar entered the UK retail market with the opening of its first branded forecourt in November 2015 at Coalville in Leicestershire, and now has a network of 67 sites.

Ramsay Macdonald, head of retail at Essar, said: “This is another milestone in the development of Essar’s UK retail network. With a vibrant modern and fresh brand, we believe we are ideally placed to showcase best in class ‘Roadside Retail’ and Morrisons Daily is certainly in that category.

“MPK are transforming their business and this is a huge vote of confidence that Essar can assist their development as a major convenienc- led business. The fantastic range of fresh and chilled foods to go means our customers can do a daily shop, or pick something up on their journey, while filling up at a competitive price.”

Wayne Harrand, head of retail, MPK Garages, said: “Morrisons Daily operates across the UK, offering a wide range of fresh food and grocery items to our customers. The new store will provide the local community with all of their daily shopping needs in one convenient location, coupled with the clean and fresh new Essar branding. We can see the Moulsford site going from strength to strength in the future.”

