Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

PRA arranges Business Breakout in Exeter

John Wood · 30 January, 2019
PRA breakout pic

The PRA has arranged a Business Breakout in Exeter at Sandy Park Conference Centre, at junction 30 of the M5, on Wednesday February 27.

The PRA are guests of CTC, which is hosting a trade show, and will be in the Baxter Suite from 10.15am until 1.00pm.

Presentations will include:

• PRA – market update;

• PRA – update on fuel labelling;

• Edge Petrol – fuel margins under the microscope;

• Christie & Co – outlook on the value of petrol filling stations; and

• LCM – update on fuel quality.

Coffee will be available from 10.45am and a free buffet lunch will be provided with opportunities to network. Car parking is free but drivers will need to register their vehicles registration number at CTC's reception.

To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 28 January 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.2757.70131.73120.60
East Midlands128.81132.89119.92
London129.15132.13120.22
North East127.88132.16118.23
North West128.49133.38119.14
Northern Ireland127.04125.40118.55
Scotland128.97133.85119.32
South East129.6469.90132.93120.71
South West129.13132.42120.25
Wales128.37131.53119.08
West Midlands128.63133.07119.65
Yorkshire & Humber128.2062.80132.75119.16
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG rebrands 110 Spar stores as Londis or...

First Morrisons Daily opens at Essar-bran...

HMRC seizes fuel at four sites in England...

Gulf site in Devon sold after strong comp...

MFG rebrands 110 Spar stores as Londis or...

HMRC seizes fuel at four sites in England...

Gulf site in Devon sold after strong comp...

Positive outlook as demand for forecourts...

MFG rebrands 110 Spar stores as Londis or...

HMRC seizes fuel at four sites in England...

Intense competition for growth in forecou...

Ascona Group buys site in Lancashire for...

Poll

See Results

As competition for growth in the forecourt market remains strong, are you positive about your business prospects in 2019?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training