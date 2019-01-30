PRA arranges Business Breakout in Exeter

John Wood

The PRA has arranged a Business Breakout in Exeter at Sandy Park Conference Centre, at junction 30 of the M5, on Wednesday February 27.

The PRA are guests of CTC, which is hosting a trade show, and will be in the Baxter Suite from 10.15am until 1.00pm.

Presentations will include:

• PRA – market update;

• PRA – update on fuel labelling;

• Edge Petrol – fuel margins under the microscope;

• Christie & Co – outlook on the value of petrol filling stations; and

• LCM – update on fuel quality.

Coffee will be available from 10.45am and a free buffet lunch will be provided with opportunities to network. Car parking is free but drivers will need to register their vehicles registration number at CTC's reception.

To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: