Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Volkswagen to produce chargers for electric vehicles

John Wood · 30 January, 2019
VW mobile charger

Volkswagen Group has announced it will start series production of its flexible fast charging station from 2020 onwards.

The station, based on the principle of a powerbank, can charge up to four vehicles at the same time and also be used for the interim storage of eco-power.

The station is to be produced at the Hanover components plant, where heat exchanger production, forming part of the engine business area, will be replaced step-by-step by a new e-mobility business area.

Thomas Schmall, CEO of Volkswagen Group Components, said: “The development of charging infrastructure will be a key factor in the success of e-mobility. The flexible fast charging station developed by Group Components can make a key contribution in this area. This is confirmed by the considerable interest shown by potential partners. The charging station is an element in the end-to-end responsibility of Group Components for the high-voltage battery – from the development of cell production competences through to recycling. At the same time, the transformation of heat exchanger production at the Hanover components plant will provide sustainable prospects for the future in the new e-mobility business area.”

The charging station is based on the battery package of the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electric Toolkit (MEB) and is designed to use its cell modules. Later, the charging station will provide a second life for batteries from electric vehicles. A battery loses charging capacity over time. When a vehicle battery has reached a defined, reduced residual capacity, it will be replaced. If this battery subsequently passes a thorough analysis, it can be reused in a mobile charging station.

In the UK Volkswagen has partnered Tesco in plans for a network of 2,400 chargers across 600 Tesco stores, powered by Pod Point.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 28 January 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.2757.70131.73120.60
East Midlands128.81132.89119.92
London129.15132.13120.22
North East127.88132.16118.23
North West128.49133.38119.14
Northern Ireland127.04125.40118.55
Scotland128.97133.85119.32
South East129.6469.90132.93120.71
South West129.13132.42120.25
Wales128.37131.53119.08
West Midlands128.63133.07119.65
Yorkshire & Humber128.2062.80132.75119.16
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG rebrands 110 Spar stores as Londis or...

First Morrisons Daily opens at Essar-bran...

HMRC seizes fuel at four sites in England...

Gulf site in Devon sold after strong comp...

MFG rebrands 110 Spar stores as Londis or...

HMRC seizes fuel at four sites in England...

Gulf site in Devon sold after strong comp...

Positive outlook as demand for forecourts...

MFG rebrands 110 Spar stores as Londis or...

HMRC seizes fuel at four sites in England...

Intense competition for growth in forecou...

Ascona Group buys site in Lancashire for...

Poll

See Results

As competition for growth in the forecourt market remains strong, are you positive about your business prospects in 2019?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training