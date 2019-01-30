Oil companies flocking to The Forecourt Show 2019

John Wood

The number of oil companies at The Forecourt Show 2019 is mounting with BP, Greenergy, Gulf, Harvest Energy, Jet, Murco and Shell all taking stands at the event.

Gulf’s message is that if you’re a dealer looking to increase your profits and future-proof your forecourt business, then you need to visit them on Stand W121. Once there, the experienced retail team will talk to you about a business retail proposition devised to help boost revenues and drive down costs. In addition, Gulf Retail will be unveiling an eye-catching forecourt image and a ground-breaking new marketing loyalty platform.

Over on Stand T140, Greenergy will be discussing its Esso offer, which it says is one of the strongest in the UK, as it combines the strength of the Esso brand with the capability of Greenergy. The company also supplies fuel under the Inver and Nisa brands or even your own brand. The company boasts its own in-house haulage fleet, Greenergy Flexigrid, which operates 24/7 to deliver excellent customer service, coupled with reliability and flexibility.

Meanwhile, Harvest Energy (Stand X130) has a challenge for dealers and that’s quite simply to put the company to the test – try them and notice the difference on service and price. Sales manager, Luke Baker, says: “Harvest Energy is one of the fastest growing oil companies in the UK and we’re in a great position to sign up more dealers. We’re keen to demonstrate the difference we can make.” Baker gives the example of one dealer who moved to Harvest Energy from a major oil company and saw his fuel volumes rise from 2mlpa to close to 5mlpa.

On the Murco stand (V140) a choice of fuel supply packages will be on offer – Platts-based, margin or price matching – each designed to help you grow your business. Murco says that if you combine these supply terms with its strong corporate image and flexibility of supply, you get a dealer package that is the most progressive in the industry.

The Forecourt Show is the UK’s biggest trade-only event dedicated to the forecourt and fuel market. It will take place at the NEC from April 8-10. To register to attend, go to www.forecourtshow.com

