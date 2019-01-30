Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Oil companies flocking to The Forecourt Show 2019

John Wood · 30 January, 2019
show pic

The number of oil companies at The Forecourt Show 2019 is mounting with BP, Greenergy, Gulf, Harvest Energy, Jet, Murco and Shell all taking stands at the event.

Gulf’s message is that if you’re a dealer looking to increase your profits and future-proof your forecourt business, then you need to visit them on Stand W121. Once there, the experienced retail team will talk to you about a business retail proposition devised to help boost revenues and drive down costs. In addition, Gulf Retail will be unveiling an eye-catching forecourt image and a ground-breaking new marketing loyalty platform.

Over on Stand T140, Greenergy will be discussing its Esso offer, which it says is one of the strongest in the UK, as it combines the strength of the Esso brand with the capability of Greenergy. The company also supplies fuel under the Inver and Nisa brands or even your own brand. The company boasts its own in-house haulage fleet, Greenergy Flexigrid, which operates 24/7 to deliver excellent customer service, coupled with reliability and flexibility.

Meanwhile, Harvest Energy (Stand X130) has a challenge for dealers and that’s quite simply to put the company to the test – try them and notice the difference on service and price. Sales manager, Luke Baker, says: “Harvest Energy is one of the fastest growing oil companies in the UK and we’re in a great position to sign up more dealers. We’re keen to demonstrate the difference we can make.” Baker gives the example of one dealer who moved to Harvest Energy from a major oil company and saw his fuel volumes rise from 2mlpa to close to 5mlpa.

On the Murco stand (V140) a choice of fuel supply packages will be on offer – Platts-based, margin or price matching – each designed to help you grow your business. Murco says that if you combine these supply terms with its strong corporate image and flexibility of supply, you get a dealer package that is the most progressive in the industry.

The Forecourt Show is the UK’s biggest trade-only event dedicated to the forecourt and fuel market. It will take place at the NEC from April 8-10. To register to attend, go to www.forecourtshow.com

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 28 January 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.2757.70131.73120.60
East Midlands128.81132.89119.92
London129.15132.13120.22
North East127.88132.16118.23
North West128.49133.38119.14
Northern Ireland127.04125.40118.55
Scotland128.97133.85119.32
South East129.6469.90132.93120.71
South West129.13132.42120.25
Wales128.37131.53119.08
West Midlands128.63133.07119.65
Yorkshire & Humber128.2062.80132.75119.16
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG rebrands 110 Spar stores as Londis or...

First Morrisons Daily opens at Essar-bran...

HMRC seizes fuel at four sites in England...

Gulf site in Devon sold after strong comp...

MFG rebrands 110 Spar stores as Londis or...

HMRC seizes fuel at four sites in England...

Gulf site in Devon sold after strong comp...

Positive outlook as demand for forecourts...

MFG rebrands 110 Spar stores as Londis or...

HMRC seizes fuel at four sites in England...

Intense competition for growth in forecou...

Ascona Group buys site in Lancashire for...

Poll

See Results

As competition for growth in the forecourt market remains strong, are you positive about your business prospects in 2019?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training