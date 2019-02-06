Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
£6m funding package to provide charge points for taxis

John Wood · 06 February, 2019
electric car charging

The Government has awarded more than £6m to support ultra-low emission taxis across the country.

The funding was announced by future of mobility minister Jesse Norman at the Smart Transport conference, and will provide almost 300 rapid chargepoints and 46 fast chargepoints installed for ultra-low emission taxis in 17 local authorities, including in Greater Manchester, Brighton and Hove, Leicester and the North East.

Norman said: “The Government wants all new cars and vans to be effectively zero emission by 2040. Getting the right infrastructure and investment in place is a crucial part of this.

“Today’s funding will support almost 4,000 ultra-low emission vehicles across the country. It is a further sign that the UK is making real progress in the transition to greener transport.”

Automotive minister Richard Harrington said: “The UK has led the world in cutting emissions while maintaining growth in our economy.

“These new charge points for greener taxis will help accelerate a cleaner environment for people across the UK. This will also point the way for a better, healthier future for us all as part of the Industrial Strategy which builds on the government’s long-standing partnership with the UK automotive sector.”

It is estimated that more than 800 ultra-low emission black cabs and more than 3,000 ultra-low emission private hire vehicles will benefit from the new chargepoints, supporting a shift towards cleaner, greener transport.

In addition, winners of a £14m competition to fund hydrogen fuel cell vehicle and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure projects have also been announced.

