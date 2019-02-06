Female cashier attacked and threatened with syringe

John Wood

A female service station cashier had to be taken to hospital for treatment after she was attacked by a robber and threatened with a syringe.

The attack took place just before 6.30pm at the Shell Garage, Hoylake Road, Moreton, Merseyside.

The offender demanded money and then jumped over the counter and attacked the cashier. She was thrown to the floor before being stamped on, punched and kicked. The offender also threatened her with a syringe. He left with a quantity of cash.

He is described as having fair hair, wearing a blue jacket, black backpack, black scarf and black trainers, and left the scene on a black mountain bike.

Detective inspector Gary Stratton said: “This was a particularly nasty and violent attack on a woman simply doing her job. I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this or saw anyone acting suspiciously around the time of the incident to come and speak to us. Behaviour like this is unacceptable and we will do our best to find the offender and bring him to justice.

“This has been a very frightening and upsetting ordeal for the injured woman and I would urge anyone to help us with any information they might have and I would particularly ask anyone with dashcam footage who might have been passing the garage at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC, call 101, or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting references 0727 of 2 February.

