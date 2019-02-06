Ascona makes its third acquisition in a month

John Wood

The rapidly expanding forecourt group Ascona has revealed its third purchase in a month with the acquisition of Wales Bar Service Station on the A618 in Sheffield.

The site was sold by Forecourts4sale on behalf of Keith Wilson, who is retiring.

It is a BP-branded forecourt with four pump islands with 24 hoses, and fuel sales of more than 3mlpa.

It includes a 900sq ft Best one shop, which the agents said had high sales.

Duncan Morris, property director at Ascona, said: “Ascona are delighted to have completed on the purchase of Wales Bar Service Station. This latest acquisition is a great addition to Ascona's growing network, and Forecourts4sale were instrumental in making this deal happen. Ascona continue to work closely with the team at Forecourts4sale in this period of rapid growth for the business.”

The seller, Keith Wilson, who is retiring, said: “Forecourts4sale were outstanding in every aspect of selling my business. With their honest, straight forward approach, competitive fees and realistic pricing, I found every aspect of their service exemplary and would thoroughly recommend them.”

Richard Smith, forecourts specialist at Forecourts4sale, said: “Forecourts4sale Ltd are expanding rapidly and have recently employed two additional members of staff. Our strap line - Honesty, Integrity, Loyalty, Success - hopefully shows current operators and potential buyers what our ethos is and coupled with our competitive fees, discreet approach and total confidentiality, it isn’t surprising why they are proving to be the go to agent of the moment.”

He added: “Wales Bar Service Station was purchased by Ascona on an acquisition basis, terms which both parties were very happy with. Demand for sites is high showing that the market will continue to be buoyant throughout 2019.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: