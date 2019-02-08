Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Welsh hydrogen car pilot awarded £1.25m funding

John Wood · 08 February, 2019
Riversimple's Rasa car

Government funding of £1.25m has been awarded to Riversimple, a manufacturer of hydrogen electric cars based in Wales, to support production of a test fleet of 20 vehicles.

The grant, from the government’s Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV), will support the production of 17 of Riversimple’s car, the Rasa, which will complement three other Rasa models. The fleet will be user-tested in a 12-month trial in and around Abergavenny, in Monmouthshire.

The trial, involving 200 testers – including households, businesses, car clubs and councils – will provide data and user insight that will be used to refine the design and the customer proposition further, ahead of volume production.

Founder and chief engineer of Riversimple Hugo Spowers said: “This funding award will support us to complete our first production run of the Riversimple Rasa.

“In partnership with Monmouthshire County Council these cars will form part of the pioneering Clean Mobility Trial which will see 12 months of user testing allowing us to improve our customer offer and to promote localised refuelling infrastructure.

“We are hopeful that, following the trial, other local authorities will engage with us to explore similar deployments of Riversimple vehicles in their local areas.”

The Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) said: “The innovative technology these vehicles use has long range (300-plus miles) and fast refuelling (3-5 minutes) capability, and will support the Industrial Strategy Future of Mobility Grand Challenge to place the UK at the forefront of the design and manufacturing of zero emission vehicles.”

Rinversimple does not intend to sell the Rasa and instead will offer it on an all-inclusive, service basis, with the cost of road tax, insurance and fuel included.

The company plans to boost hydrogen infrastructure in the UK by developing communities of users around each filling station. Over the next 20 years, Riversimple plans to build a distributed network of manufacturing plants.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 4 February 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.1774.90130.31120.35
East Midlands128.69132.69119.44
London129.15131.48119.92
North East127.70133.38117.72
North West128.32130.42118.90
Northern Ireland126.95126.40118.38
Scotland128.87131.26118.93
South East129.60132.62120.63
South West129.0467.57129.38120.27
Wales128.2480.60128.09118.60
West Midlands128.4768.40131.16119.31
Yorkshire & Humber128.11129.10118.69
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Ascona makes its third acquisition in a m...

Government rejects MPs call for licensing...

Fast growing Top 50 Indies groups snap up...

Euro Garages planning MSA "unlike any oth...

Fast growing Top 50 Indies groups snap up...

Euro Garages planning MSA "unlike any oth...

MFG rebrands 110 Spar stores as Londis or...

Oil companies flocking to The Forecourt S...

MFG rebrands 110 Spar stores as Londis or...

HMRC seizes fuel at four sites in England...

Intense competition for growth in forecou...

Fast growing Top 50 Indies groups snap up...

Poll

See Results

As competition for growth in the forecourt market remains strong, are you positive about your business prospects in 2019?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training