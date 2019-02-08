Police seek trio who tried to blow up forecourt ATM

John Wood

Three men who attempted to blow up an ATM on a forecourt are being sought by police.

The attack at Mega Petroleum Filling Station in High Street, Whitchurch, is being linked by Thames Valley Police with a similar crime later the same night.

In the first incident shortly after midnight on February 5 offenders attempted to blow open the machine at the Mega Petroleum Filling Station with a gas-based explosion but were unsuccessful.

The second incident occurred at the Post Office in Mill Street, Eynsham at about 2.30am.

On this occasion, offenders used a gas-based explosion to remove the machine and took an amount of cash. They then fled the scene.

The offenders are three men, but no further description is available.

Investigating officer, detective sergeant Justin Harris, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We believe that the same offenders are responsible for both these incidents and we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed either offence, or who has any information which they think could be relevant to our investigation.

“If you have any details which you think could help, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference numbers 43190037114 and 43190037160.”

