Government publishes guidance on Brexit for retailers

John Wood · 08 February, 2019
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has published new guidance for the retail sector on preparing for EU exit.

The guidance includes information on importing and exporting, regulations and standards and employing EU workers.

The new guidance suggests that retailers should contact the organisation responsible for moving their goods, such as a haulage firm. It also signposts to the government’s Prepare for EU Exit website, which provides more detailed guidance on policy changes.

In regards to store employees, the guidance explains that EU citizens who are residents in the UK prior to 29 March 2019 will be eligible to apply for settled or pre-settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme, regardless of whether or not the UK secures a deal. More information is available on the EU Settlement Scheme Employer Toolkit.

ACS chief executive, James Lowman said: “We are engaging with the government through the BEIS Retail Sector EU Exit panel and other government departments and groups to discuss the impact of Brexit, including the implications of a no deal scenario on the convenience sector.

“If retailers have taken action to prepare their store for this scenario, or have any questions about how an EU exit may affect them, we would be keen to hear from them.”

For more information on how to prepare your business and to sign up for updates visit https://www.gov.uk/guidance/the-retail-sector-and-preparing-for-eu-exit

Food Hygiene Training