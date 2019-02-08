Ascona makes its fourth acquisition this year

John Wood

Fast growing Ascona Group has completed its fourth acquisition this year with the purchase of Morley Service Station in Plymouth, Devon, for an undisclosed sum.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co sold the site for a client who had operated it since 1997 and wished to exit the business.

It comprises a Texaco-branded forecourt with four pump islands and a Mace convenience store.

Darren Briggs, CEO of Ascona Group, commented: “Ascona are extremely pleased with this particular acquisition as it opens up the South West as an area for us. We have a number of further acquisitions ongoing in the area and are funded to grow significantly throughout the UK during 2019.”

William Trott, business agent at Christie & Co’s Exeter office, handled the sale and commented: “Morley Service Station has been an interesting deal, which we are very excited to have concluded on. I would like to thank our client for allowing us to broker the deal for him in order to exit the business with the most favourable terms the market had to offer.

“The interest from Ascona and their speed to the deal was fundamental to the success of the sale. We look forward to dealing with Ascona in the future and wish our client all the best with his other business.”

