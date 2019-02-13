Forecourt among victims targeted in night of ram raids

John Wood

Detectives in Sheffield are linking a ram raid on a forecourt in the city with other attacks which took place the same night.

They are appealing for witnesses following a series of ram raids on four commercial properties that were targeted early on Monday 11 February.

The first incident was reported at Screwfix in Hillsborough at 2am, and was followed by reports of a break in at the Texaco petrol station on Burncross Road, Chapeltown at 2.45am.

There was a call reporting a ram raid at Tesco Express on Dykes Hall Road in Hillsborough at around 4am. The fourth premises, a Spar convenience store on Pot House Lane was targeted at 4.20am.

Officers believe that the incidents are linked.

Two cars, a blue coloured Vauxhall Vectra and a Skoda Roomster, which are thought to have been used by the offenders, have been recovered and are being examined by officers.

Investigating officer detective constable James Hughes said: “We are currently reviewing CCTV as part of our enquiries, but I would like to make an appeal to the public to contact us if they saw what happened, or if they have any information that might help us.”

If you have any details that might help, please call 101 quoting incident number 40 of 11 February 2019.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: