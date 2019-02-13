Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Essar Oil strengthens retail team with new territory manager

John Wood · 13 February, 2019
Manoj Tugnait

Essar Oil UK has recruited Manoj Tugnait to join its retail team, supporting the company’s rapidly growing network of stations in the UK.

Manoj, previously with BP, Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins, joins Essar as the territory manager for the Midlands and South West region. 

He will be looking to grow Essar’s chain of retail businesses in the area, as well as working with the retail team to further improve Essar’s offer and customer service proposition.

Essar now has a network of 67 sites. The company recently confirmed the first opening of a Morrisons Daily at one of its branded retail outlets at Moulsford, with several more planned to follow suit in 2019.

Manoj commented: “It’s great to join the team at Essar at such an exciting time for the company. I’m looking forward to working with customers in the area to develop both fuel and non-fuel business growth.”

Food Hygiene Training