Petrol station worker attacked during robbery

John Wood

A petrol station worker has been attacked during a robbery in the West Midlands carried out by five men.

One of the robbers claimed to be a police officer to gain access to the BP garage in Pedmore Road, Lye, at 4am on Sunday February 10.

The robbers attacked a member of staff before they grabbed alcohol, cash and cigarettes and fled the scene.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information following a robbery at a BP garage in Pedmore Road, Stourbridge, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

“Five men entered the garage at around 4am after one of them claimed to be a police officer.

“They attacked a staff member before fleeing with cash, cigarettes and alcohol. It’s believed they left in a gold coloured people carrier.

Anyone with information should contact the force via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, or call 101 anytime.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting crime reference number 20DY/34531E/19.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: