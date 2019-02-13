Petrol station worker attacked during robbery· 13 February, 2019
A petrol station worker has been attacked during a robbery in the West Midlands carried out by five men.
One of the robbers claimed to be a police officer to gain access to the BP garage in Pedmore Road, Lye, at 4am on Sunday February 10.
The robbers attacked a member of staff before they grabbed alcohol, cash and cigarettes and fled the scene.
A West Midlands Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information following a robbery at a BP garage in Pedmore Road, Stourbridge, in the early hours of yesterday morning.
“Five men entered the garage at around 4am after one of them claimed to be a police officer.
“They attacked a staff member before fleeing with cash, cigarettes and alcohol. It’s believed they left in a gold coloured people carrier.
Anyone with information should contact the force via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, or call 101 anytime.
To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting crime reference number 20DY/34531E/19.
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
Keywords:
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|129.19
|130.05
|120.11
|East Midlands
|128.65
|131.85
|119.33
|London
|129.24
|131.37
|119.84
|North East
|127.70
|68.90
|130.13
|117.97
|North West
|128.32
|130.18
|118.59
|Northern Ireland
|127.09
|126.23
|118.23
|Scotland
|128.89
|53.70
|129.16
|118.91
|South East
|129.51
|58.90
|131.97
|120.32
|South West
|129.05
|67.90
|129.30
|119.93
|Wales
|128.13
|126.45
|118.37
|West Midlands
|128.43
|66.90
|133.17
|119.18
|Yorkshire & Humber
|128.09
|132.66
|118.58
Most read
Poll
Calendar
-
08 - 10 April, 2019
The Forecourt Show