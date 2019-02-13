Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Petrol station worker attacked during robbery

John Wood · 13 February, 2019
police officer

A petrol station worker has been attacked during a robbery in the West Midlands carried out by five men.

One of the robbers claimed to be a police officer to gain access to the BP garage in Pedmore Road, Lye, at 4am on Sunday February 10.

The robbers attacked a member of staff before they grabbed alcohol, cash and cigarettes and fled the scene.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information following a robbery at a BP garage in Pedmore Road, Stourbridge, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

“Five men entered the garage at around 4am after one of them claimed to be a police officer.

“They attacked a staff member before fleeing with cash, cigarettes and alcohol. It’s believed they left in a gold coloured people carrier.

Anyone with information should contact the force via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, or call 101 anytime.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting crime reference number 20DY/34531E/19.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 February 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.19130.05120.11
East Midlands128.65131.85119.33
London129.24131.37119.84
North East127.7068.90130.13117.97
North West128.32130.18118.59
Northern Ireland127.09126.23118.23
Scotland128.8953.70129.16118.91
South East129.5158.90131.97120.32
South West129.0567.90129.30119.93
Wales128.13126.45118.37
West Midlands128.4366.90133.17119.18
Yorkshire & Humber128.09132.66118.58
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

Ascona makes its fourth acquisition this...

Forecourts outperforming overall market i...

Ascona makes its third acquisition in a m...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

Fast growing Top 50 Indies groups snap up...

Euro Garages planning MSA "unlike any oth...

Ascona makes its third acquisition in a m...

MFG rebrands 110 Spar stores as Londis or...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

HMRC seizes fuel at four sites in England...

Fast growing Top 50 Indies groups snap up...

Poll

See Results

As competition for growth in the forecourt market remains strong, are you positive about your business prospects in 2019?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training