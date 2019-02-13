Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Kiosk forecourt shop replaced with Spar store

John Wood · 13 February, 2019
Andrew Calder outside the new store
Andrew Calder outside the new store
  (Photo:  )

A Murco-branded forecourt and Ford dealership has opened a new Spar store on the site.

Andrew Calder, owner of Thornbury Motors, decided to upgrade the small forecourt kiosk into a convenience store.

Working with the Spar wholesaler Appleby Westward, he oversaw the transformation of the 250sq ft. kiosk shop into a 750sq ft forecourt convenience store, with room to extend in the future as the business grows.

“An area around the existing shop was taken up by used cars and we built the new store into that,” said Andrew. “We are delighted with the outcome and have had nothing but positive comments from customers.

“The shop fitters did a great job and the merchandisers were tireless, working all hours in order to transform the shop into a very modern convenience store with off licence, Costa coffee, fresh and chilled products, a full range of groceries and an introductory food-to-go offer.”

He said the site had been with Murco for about 14 years, and updated to the latest branding last year.

He added: “This is the first time we have had a serious forecourt grocery store offering for the community and we are confident our partnership with Spar will fully meet the convenience shopping needs of our customers.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 February 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.19130.05120.11
East Midlands128.65131.85119.33
London129.24131.37119.84
North East127.7068.90130.13117.97
North West128.32130.18118.59
Northern Ireland127.09126.23118.23
Scotland128.8953.70129.16118.91
South East129.5158.90131.97120.32
South West129.0567.90129.30119.93
Wales128.13126.45118.37
West Midlands128.4366.90133.17119.18
Yorkshire & Humber128.09132.66118.58
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

Ascona makes its fourth acquisition this...

Forecourts outperforming overall market i...

Ascona makes its third acquisition in a m...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

Fast growing Top 50 Indies groups snap up...

Euro Garages planning MSA "unlike any oth...

Ascona makes its third acquisition in a m...

MFG rebrands 110 Spar stores as Londis or...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

HMRC seizes fuel at four sites in England...

Fast growing Top 50 Indies groups snap up...

Poll

See Results

As competition for growth in the forecourt market remains strong, are you positive about your business prospects in 2019?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training