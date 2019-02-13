Highland forecourt unveils new Gulf-branded look

John Wood

Ballinluig Services and Grill, a petrol station and truck stop off the A9 at Pitlochry in the north of Scotland, has unveiled a new look forecourt following its recent move from BP to Gulf.

“The change to Gulf is good for the business and for our customers as it allows us to deliver a more competitive offering along with a vibrant new look and feel”, explained proprietor Claire Bridges.

“After 49 years with BP it was important that, if we were to switch fuel suppliers, our new partner also had a strong and respected brand with quality products. Gulf’s strengths also include a proactive retail team that understands the values of a rural filling station serving its community.

“That’s of huge significance as we look to future-proof our operation and strengthen revenues. In addition, Gulf’s cross-acceptance card offer means that we now accept Shell’s Fuel Card and the BP Routex Cards along with all major credit, debit and fuel cards including Key Fuels and UK Fuels.”

Located 20 miles north of Perth on the main trunk road to the Highlands, Ballinluig Services has been serving truckers and the haulage industry since March 1970 when Claire’s father, Clive Bridges, a mechanic by trade, opened the business with three pumps and a recovery workshop to fix HGVs.

When a bypass was built in 1983, he then established the Motor Grill – a 60-seat restaurant – to meet a growing need for a rest stop on this major route and, at 273 miles, the longest road in Scotland. A forecourt, canopy and mini supermarket were also added and today the 2mlpa forecourt is a one-stop shop for motorists and shoppers with coffee and food to go, an ATM and full convenience range.

For truckers, there are three dedicated high-speed HGV diesel pumps, fuel bunkering, free lorry parking for up to 25 vehicles, free showers and secure CCTV across the whole site. To coincide with the re-branding, new LED forecourt canopy lighting has been installed to improve illumination and reduce costs.

