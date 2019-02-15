Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Thieves rip ATM out of wall of Northern Ireland forecourt

John Wood · 15 February, 2019
PSNI car

A cash machine has been stolen after it was ripped out of the wall of a filling station in Omagh, County Tyrone., in Northern Ireland.

The attack took place at Glendale filling station, Killyclogher Road, and was reported to police at 4:10am on Friday February 15.

Police said “significant damage” was caused to the wall and a digger thought to have been used to remove the ATM was still at the scene.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: “I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened; or who has information they believe may assist our investigation to get in touch.

“I also want to appeal to anyone who saw a vehicle towing a trailer prior to when the incident occurred, or around the time it was reported to us, to call detectives in Omagh on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 159 of 15/02/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

There have been a number of recent attacks on ATM machines in Northern Ireland.

After an ATM was taken from a BP-branded site at Moira at the start of this month, Glyn Roberts, chief executive of the Retail NI trade association, warned that retailers might remove ATMs from their premises because of the amount of damage being caused.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 February 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.19130.05120.11
East Midlands128.65131.85119.33
London129.24131.37119.84
North East127.7068.90130.13117.97
North West128.32130.18118.59
Northern Ireland127.09126.23118.23
Scotland128.8953.70129.16118.91
South East129.5158.90131.97120.32
South West129.0567.90129.30119.93
Wales128.13126.45118.37
West Midlands128.4366.90133.17119.18
Yorkshire & Humber128.09132.66118.58
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Highland forecourt unveils new Gulf-brand...

Essar Oil strengthens retail team with ne...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

Kiosk forecourt shop replaced with Spar s...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

Ascona makes its third acquisition in a m...

Highland forecourt unveils new Gulf-brand...

Government rejects MPs call for licensing...

MFG rebrands 110 Spar stores as Londis or...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

HMRC seizes fuel at four sites in England...

Fast growing Top 50 Indies groups snap up...

Poll

See Results

Are you disappointed by the government's lack of tough action in tackling rogue operators following its inquiry into the hand car wash sector?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training