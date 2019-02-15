Thieves rip ATM out of wall of Northern Ireland forecourt

John Wood

A cash machine has been stolen after it was ripped out of the wall of a filling station in Omagh, County Tyrone., in Northern Ireland.

The attack took place at Glendale filling station, Killyclogher Road, and was reported to police at 4:10am on Friday February 15.

Police said “significant damage” was caused to the wall and a digger thought to have been used to remove the ATM was still at the scene.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: “I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened; or who has information they believe may assist our investigation to get in touch.

“I also want to appeal to anyone who saw a vehicle towing a trailer prior to when the incident occurred, or around the time it was reported to us, to call detectives in Omagh on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 159 of 15/02/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

There have been a number of recent attacks on ATM machines in Northern Ireland.

After an ATM was taken from a BP-branded site at Moira at the start of this month, Glyn Roberts, chief executive of the Retail NI trade association, warned that retailers might remove ATMs from their premises because of the amount of damage being caused.

