Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Property expert highlights resilience of convenience sector

John Wood · 15 February, 2019
Steve Rodell

The convenience sector is proving far more resilient than the British high street, according to Steve Rodell, managing director – retail, at specialist business property adviser Christie & Co.

He contrasted the experience of the c-store sector with recent problems in the high street, where closures or difficulties facing large retailers, such as Toys R Us, Debenhams, and HMV, have led to almost 20,000 jobs being lost or put at risk.

There has been a decline in employment in the convenience store sector, but it is much slower than reported on the high street, and it continues to grow year-on-year.

He said: “Figures from the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) show that between 2016 and 2018, there were 25,000 fewer jobs, going from 290,000 to 265,000. This three-year period shows a similar decline compared with the three-month period on the high street, demonstrating a much slower rate.

“This is down to the largely independent nature of the sector, which means that convenience store owners can survive by reducing other employees’ hours and spending more time in the store themselves. “

He added that as consumer confidence weakens, people are less likely to do a large supermarket shop and will instead do more frequent, top-up shops at convenience stores.

He concluded: “While convenience retailing has not been immune to job losses or struggles, with the likes of Conviviality entering administration in 2018 and more recently Oddbins in January 2019, it has remained resilient due to increasing consumer demand and cost-efficient operations.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 February 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.19130.05120.11
East Midlands128.65131.85119.33
London129.24131.37119.84
North East127.7068.90130.13117.97
North West128.32130.18118.59
Northern Ireland127.09126.23118.23
Scotland128.8953.70129.16118.91
South East129.5158.90131.97120.32
South West129.0567.90129.30119.93
Wales128.13126.45118.37
West Midlands128.4366.90133.17119.18
Yorkshire & Humber128.09132.66118.58
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Highland forecourt unveils new Gulf-brand...

Essar Oil strengthens retail team with ne...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

Kiosk forecourt shop replaced with Spar s...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

Ascona makes its third acquisition in a m...

Highland forecourt unveils new Gulf-brand...

Government rejects MPs call for licensing...

MFG rebrands 110 Spar stores as Londis or...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

HMRC seizes fuel at four sites in England...

Fast growing Top 50 Indies groups snap up...

Poll

See Results

Are you disappointed by the government's lack of tough action in tackling rogue operators following its inquiry into the hand car wash sector?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training