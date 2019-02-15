PRA arranges Business Breakout in Chatham

John Wood

The PRA has arranged a Business Breakout in Kent at Chatham Historic Dockyard Anchor Wharf, The Historic Dockyard, Chatham, on Thursday March 7.

The event will be in the Commissioners House with registration from 10am for a 10.30 start.

Presentations will include:

• PRA – market update;

• Jackaman insurance services – are you covered;

• Edge Petrol – fuel margins under the microscope;

• Christie & Co – outlook on the value of petrol filling stations;

• LCM – know your site, a health check for petrol filling stations;

• Winckworth Sherwood LLP – commercial real estate licensing legal update; and

• Grip Hero – a revolutionary approach to hand protection on the forecourt

A free buffet lunch will be provided with opportunities to network.

To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.

