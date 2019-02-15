Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Valero appoints new sales manager for Northern Ireland

John Wood · 15 February, 2019
Valero area sales manager Samantha Passi
Valero area sales manager Samantha Passi
  (Photo:  )

Valero has appointed a new sales manager for Northern Ireland, Samantha Passi.

Samantha, who has worked in the fuel industry since 2002, picked up the reins on 1 February and is looking to make an immediate impact.

She said: “It’s fantastic to join the Texaco team with Valero. I thrive on exceeding expectations and with its forecourt image and excellent retailer package available, I’m really looking forward to developing and strengthening the Texaco network.

“The Northern Ireland market has witnessed many changes during the past 10 years, with new fuel providers, emerging brands and image transitions. Texaco has an enduring heritage here, having been around for more than 100 years. Retailers deserve long-term commitment and exceptional service, making Texaco the right choice for us both.”

Adele Shackleton, regional branded sales manager at Valero, added: “Samantha has lots of valuable experience in the fuel industry so it’s excellent news she has joined the Texaco brand.

“Northern Ireland is a key focus for us. We have strengthened our supply position by purchasing a fuel storage terminal in Belfast, reinforcing our commitment to the region. To have Samantha on board is great, and she’s ready to assist our existing retailers in growing their fuel volume and to sign up new sites to the Texaco brand.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 February 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.19130.05120.11
East Midlands128.65131.85119.33
London129.24131.37119.84
North East127.7068.90130.13117.97
North West128.32130.18118.59
Northern Ireland127.09126.23118.23
Scotland128.8953.70129.16118.91
South East129.5158.90131.97120.32
South West129.0567.90129.30119.93
Wales128.13126.45118.37
West Midlands128.4366.90133.17119.18
Yorkshire & Humber128.09132.66118.58
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Highland forecourt unveils new Gulf-brand...

Essar Oil strengthens retail team with ne...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

Kiosk forecourt shop replaced with Spar s...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

Ascona makes its third acquisition in a m...

Highland forecourt unveils new Gulf-brand...

Government rejects MPs call for licensing...

MFG rebrands 110 Spar stores as Londis or...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

HMRC seizes fuel at four sites in England...

Fast growing Top 50 Indies groups snap up...

Poll

See Results

Are you disappointed by the government's lack of tough action in tackling rogue operators following its inquiry into the hand car wash sector?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training