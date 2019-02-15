Valero appoints new sales manager for Northern Ireland

John Wood

Valero area sales manager Samantha Passi (Photo: )

Valero has appointed a new sales manager for Northern Ireland, Samantha Passi.

Samantha, who has worked in the fuel industry since 2002, picked up the reins on 1 February and is looking to make an immediate impact.

She said: “It’s fantastic to join the Texaco team with Valero. I thrive on exceeding expectations and with its forecourt image and excellent retailer package available, I’m really looking forward to developing and strengthening the Texaco network.

“The Northern Ireland market has witnessed many changes during the past 10 years, with new fuel providers, emerging brands and image transitions. Texaco has an enduring heritage here, having been around for more than 100 years. Retailers deserve long-term commitment and exceptional service, making Texaco the right choice for us both.”

Adele Shackleton, regional branded sales manager at Valero, added: “Samantha has lots of valuable experience in the fuel industry so it’s excellent news she has joined the Texaco brand.

“Northern Ireland is a key focus for us. We have strengthened our supply position by purchasing a fuel storage terminal in Belfast, reinforcing our commitment to the region. To have Samantha on board is great, and she’s ready to assist our existing retailers in growing their fuel volume and to sign up new sites to the Texaco brand.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: