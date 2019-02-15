Rusdene Group trials new Vapestore concepts

John Wood

Forecourt group Rusdene has launched a new partnership with a vaping company, trialling new retail offers across all of its five sites.

Working with Vapouriz Group, it has opened the first example, a 300sq ft Vapestore, at the Waterlooville BP Service Station, in Waterlooville, Hampshire.

The partnership will roll out further Vapestore retail outlets over the next six weeks, varying from the whole store-within-a-store format at Waterlooville, to a gantry and small display cabinet solution at the Meon Hut service station.

The Waterlooville staff have been fully trained by Vapestores’ in-house trainers on all the available products and will be presented in Vapestore uniforms.

Rusdene managing director Oli Lodge said: “This has been a fast-paced venture. From initial conversations to opening the first store-within-a-store at Waterlooville took only eight weeks. Vapouriz has been great to work with by understanding what we need and how they can support our business needs.”

Vapouriz Group CEO Brett Horth commented: “The Rusdene Group have been a pleasure to work with. The partnership brings together two great brands. It combines the vaping expertise and experience of our group with the already engaged vaping consumers that Waterlooville has.

“This shop-within-a-shop format, a first for the vaping industry, is a logical extension of the current retail offer. We are looking forward to further developing our retail solutions arm across the country.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter