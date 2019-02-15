Essar announced as new principal sponsor for Forecourt Trader of the Year Awards 2019

Merril Boulton

Essar Oil (UK) has been revealed as the new principal sponsor of this year’s Forecourt Trader Awards – the industry’s most prestigious awards programme.

The long-established competition is the showcase for the petrol retailing industry – recognising and rewarding those businesses at the leading edge of their profession.

The Forecourt Trader Awards 2019 will be launched in April, and will culminate in a glittering celebration on September 12 at a glamorous new venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.

Ramsay MacDonald, head of Retail at Essar, said: “Essar is delighted to be the principal sponsor of the 2019 Forecourt Trader Awards. 2019 is shaping up to be a defining year for Essar’s Retail developments in the UK. Having won a Forecourt Trader award for its entry into the retail market in 2016, and sponsored the Community Engagement Award in 2018, what better way for Essar to showcase both our ambition and intent than being the principal sponsor for this year’s event.

“Essar’s presence in the UK has grown exponentially in the last few years, whether it be through direct supply in the aviation market, the growth of our marketing businesses or the more recent investment in UK infrastructure with the acquisitions of the terminal and pipeline assets. Recent Retail successes such as the streaming of the new redeveloped MPK sites and conversions from Shell and BP show that the brand is ready to progress to the next level as a serious national player and retail partner in the UK. We are all proud of the modern and clean Essar brand, and we have exciting plans for our Retail network, all backed by a world class refinery.”

Lorraine Hendle, Forecourt Trader's publisher, said: "We are delighted to welcome Essar Oil (UK) as principal sponsor of the Forecourt Trader Awards. It is a great time to be coming on board as the competition continues to grow both in size and stature. We're very excited about our plans this year, which include a move to a new, more spacious venue."