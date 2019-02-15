Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Essar announced as new principal sponsor for Forecourt Trader of the Year Awards 2019

Merril Boulton · 15 February, 2019

Essar Oil (UK) has been revealed as the new principal sponsor of this year’s Forecourt Trader Awards – the industry’s most prestigious awards programme.

The long-established competition is the showcase for the petrol retailing industry – recognising and rewarding those businesses at the leading edge of their profession.

The Forecourt Trader Awards 2019 will be launched in April, and will culminate in a glittering celebration on September 12 at a glamorous new venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.

Ramsay MacDonald, head of Retail at Essar, said: “Essar is delighted to be the principal sponsor of the 2019 Forecourt Trader Awards. 2019 is shaping up to be a defining year for Essar’s Retail developments in the UK. Having won a Forecourt Trader award for its entry into the retail market in 2016, and sponsored the Community Engagement Award in 2018, what better way for Essar to showcase both our ambition and intent than being the principal sponsor for this year’s event.

“Essar’s presence in the UK has grown exponentially in the last few years, whether it be through direct supply in the aviation market, the growth of our marketing businesses or the more recent investment in UK infrastructure with the acquisitions of the terminal and pipeline assets. Recent Retail successes such as the streaming of the new redeveloped MPK sites and conversions from Shell and BP show that the brand is ready to progress to the next level as a serious national player and retail partner in the UK. We are all proud of the modern and clean Essar brand, and we have exciting plans for our Retail network, all backed by a world class refinery.”

Lorraine Hendle, Forecourt Trader's publisher, said: "We are delighted to welcome Essar Oil (UK) as principal sponsor of the Forecourt Trader Awards. It is a great time to be coming on board as the competition continues to grow both in size and stature. We're very excited about our plans this year, which include a move to a new, more spacious venue."

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 February 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.19130.05120.11
East Midlands128.65131.85119.33
London129.24131.37119.84
North East127.7068.90130.13117.97
North West128.32130.18118.59
Northern Ireland127.09126.23118.23
Scotland128.8953.70129.16118.91
South East129.5158.90131.97120.32
South West129.0567.90129.30119.93
Wales128.13126.45118.37
West Midlands128.4366.90133.17119.18
Yorkshire & Humber128.09132.66118.58
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Highland forecourt unveils new Gulf-brand...

Essar Oil strengthens retail team with ne...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

Kiosk forecourt shop replaced with Spar s...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

Ascona makes its third acquisition in a m...

Highland forecourt unveils new Gulf-brand...

Government rejects MPs call for licensing...

MFG rebrands 110 Spar stores as Londis or...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

HMRC seizes fuel at four sites in England...

Fast growing Top 50 Indies groups snap up...

Poll

See Results

Are you disappointed by the government's lack of tough action in tackling rogue operators following its inquiry into the hand car wash sector?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training